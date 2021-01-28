Maciol Releases Sheriff’s Office Top Ten Most Wanted List

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has released the Sherriff’s Office Top Ten Most Wanted List for 2021.

Adrian Liggins, who is number five on the list, has already been captured.

A No-Knock Search Warrant was executed at a residence on Main St. in the Village Whitesboro and Liggins was located and arrested without incident.

He was wanted for criminal possession of a weapon.

Those on the list are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Maciol is reaching out to the public, looking for assistance in providing information in regards to the whereabout of the wanted individuals.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at (3150 765-2232 or submit an online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.