Madison County Issues A Travel Advisory

A Travel Advisory has been issued for Madison County from 6:00 p.m. Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday

The "No Unnecessary Travel" advisory does not restrict travel, but urges motorists to avoid driving due to hazardous conditions.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says if you are on the roads please take extreme caution, give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination and plenty of room to stop when approaching intersections and other vehicles.

No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for Otsego County effective 6:00 p.m. Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.