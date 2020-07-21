Madison County Man Charged With Manufacture Of Meth

A Madison County man has been arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year old Christian Campbell of the Town of Nelson was arrested after deputies were called to Eaton Brood Road for a concern for welfare complaint.

Deputies observed items at the home that are used in the production of meth.

The State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded to the house for the removal of the contaminated items.

Campbell was arraigned in the Town of Eaton Court and released on his own recognizanc.