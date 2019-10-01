Madison County Releases Community Health Assessment Results

he Madison County Health Department, Oneida Healthcare and Community Memorial Hospital have worked over the last year to assess the health priorities of the community.

The Community Health Assessment Committee has identified two primary focus areas.

The committee decided to focus on substance abuse and Cancer based on the feedback from Madison County residents and community based organizations, along with a review of county resources and trend data.

Officials say the the Health Department's next steps are to engage community partners and plan how to address the issues over the next three years.