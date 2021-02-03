Madison County Sheriff’s Investigate Fatal Crash In Lenox

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 31 in the Town of Lenox in the area of White’s Farm Supply.

Deputies say 52-year old Benjamin Thomas of Utica collided with a state DOT plow truck which was making a left hand turn.

Thomas was taken to the Oneida Healthcare Center, where he died.

No tickets have been issued at this time and the accident remains under investigation.