Madison County Sheriff’s Seeking Public Comment On Police Reform

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from residents as they draft their New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan.

In June, Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order requiring each local government in the state to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1st of next year.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has put together a committee to help draft the plan.

The committee wants to learn from the community the current prospective of their relationship with the Sheriff’s Office.

The plan must include the appropriate role of the police, but allow the police to do their jobs to protect the public.

The public comment period will be open until October 23rd.

Residents can comment online or mail their comments to the Madison County Board of Supervisors at:

Madison County Board of Supervisors1

138 N. Court St.

PO Box 635

Wampsville, NY 13163