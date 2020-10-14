Madison County To Host Flu Shot Clinics

The Madison County Health Department will be holding two drive-thru flu shot clinics later this month.

The clinics will take place on October 23rd from 10:00 to 3:00 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Brookfield and on October 26th at the Firemen’s Fairgrounds in DeRuyter from 10:00 to 3:00.

Health Department officials are urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot.

“During COVID-19, getting a flu shot is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” said Director of Community Health, Katie Mungari. The flu shot is safe and does not give you the flu.”

Appointments and face coverings are required.

You can call (315) 366-2848 to make an appointment for either clinic.