Madison Man Allegedly Threatens Someone With A Knife

A Madison County man is under arrest following a domestic dispute in the Town of Madison.

Authorities say, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Madison Lake Estates Trailer Park around 7 a.m. on February 6th.

According to officials, 27-year-old Joshua Marris allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and as a result is facing a charge of Menacing in the 2nd degree.

Marris was arraigned at Madison Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance in accordance with the new bail reform laws.