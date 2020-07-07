Man Charged For Alleged Drug Impairment In January Crash

A man has been charged with vehicular assault after an investigation by The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Maciol says 31-year-old Jordan Pallotta was operating his vehicle westbound on Route 5 in the Town of Westmoreland back in January when he allegedly fell asleep and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle Pallotta struck was being driven by Jeffrey Kane of Oneida and he and two passengers suffered multiple injuries and were treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Pallotta was also transported to St. Elizabeth’s with injuries, treated and released

An investigation has revealed at the time of the crash, Pallotta’s ability to operate a vehicle was allegedly impaired by drugs and as a result he’s been charged.

Pallotta was remanded to Oneida County Jail and will return to court at a later date. Bail was set at $15,000 cash or bond.