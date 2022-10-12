Man Dies after Plowing into Cow at 100 MPH in Rural Vermont

A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place.

"Police found that the car was heading west when it struck a cow that was in the roadway. EMS executed CPR on St Pierre, but he died from his injuries. The passenger was not injured and reportedly told troopers that they were traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash." -News 10 ABC

According to a report from News 10 ABC, Vermont State Police said the driver, Jason St Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, died on the scene, but the passenger who he was traveling with, survived.

At the time we published the story, the cow's owner had not been notified.

According to the report, the crash took place on Sunday evening at around 1030 PM.

That's when according to News 10 ABC, police were alerted of a cow-car crash on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Restaurant in Enosburg Falls, VT, roughly 3 and a half hours north of Albany.

Photo: Google Maps A Vermont man was traveling on this rural road in VT when he crashed into a cow allegedly going 100 MPH. The man and the cow didn't survive. loading...

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about who owns the cow can call the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at (802) 524-5993.

