Man Indicted For Threats to Kill Schumer, Brindisi, Federal Judge

A prisoner at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome faces new charges for allegedly threatening to bomb and murder Congressman Anthony Brindisi, U.S Senator Charles Schumer, and a federal judge.

Dennis Nelson, 49, was indicted this week according to Acting US Attorney Antionette Bacon and Thomas Relford, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office.

Nelson is accused of sending a threat letter to the Binghamton officer of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy while incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional in Washington County, and of sending threatening letters to both the Utica office of Congressman Brindisi and the Syracuse office of Senator Schumer while behind bars at Mohawk Correctional in Rome.

A release from the US Attorney's Office says if convicted, Nelson could face up to a decade behind bars on each charge.

Nelson will be arraigned before a US Magistrate Judge in the future, and be transferred to federal custody, officials said.

