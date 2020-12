Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A month-long investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Marcy man on a grand larceny charge.

Deputies say 56-year old Timothy Parker allegedly used a business credit card to obtain more than $15,000 by transferring it to his account over the past year.

After the business noticed a problem with their credit card statement, they contacted the Sheriff’s Office to pursue criminal action.