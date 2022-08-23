Brandon Beane With Many Interesting Quotes on Bills Roster

The Buffalo Bills are just 16 days away from their week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. It will be the NFL's first regular season game of 2022 and should be a rather high scoring affair.

There are still, however, unanswered question regarding the Bills team and on Tuesday morning, general manager Brandon Beane spoke with the media to discuss multiple aspects of the team and the roster.

Get our free mobile app

First and foremost was the trade of offensive lineman, Cody Ford.

Beane admitted that Ford preferred to be a starter and that helped facilitate the trade. The Arizona Cardinals wanted a player with versatility, as Ford was drafted as a tackle and played guard for the Bills, so they felt it was the best team for him.

Multiple teams were interested in trading for Ford, but Arizona was the most serious.

Beane also announced that guard Ike Boettger will go on the reserve PUP list, which means he will not count against the 80-man active roster and will miss the first four weeks of the season.

Boettger tore his ACL in December and had a setback after surgery, which is why he's behind schedule.

There's no new update on Tre'Davious White, who has still not been activated from the PUP list. White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving and is still not yet back at practice for individual drills.

Beane said they don't know yet if he will be ready in time for week 1, but they have one more week to make that decision -- either have him on the active roster, or place him on reserve/PUP and have him miss the first four weeks of the season.

Finally, Beane said he will likely restructure a current contract on the team, so they can be cap compliant for the league. It's unclear which player and contract that would be.

The Bills will be practicing today, in preparation for the team's final preseason game this Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Bills Players Who Could Be Surprise Training Camp Cuts Here are five players who could be "surprise" training camp releases in 2022.

$45 Million Mansion in New York State Yes, believe it or not this amazing modern mansion is in New York State.