Four people are recovering after a move over crash this weekend.

New York State Police say a trooper was outside of her vehicle helping the driver of a disabled vehicle on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at approximately 3:35pm. The marked State Police patrol vehicle had its emergency lights on while parked on the left shoulder of the southbound lane of I-81.

While the vehicle was parked it was hit by a 2016 Jeep being driven by 25-year-old Antoinette E. Brackins from Lake Bluff, Illinois. Brackins was travelling southbound on I-81 at the time.

I-81 Crash 02/19/2022 Photo Credit: New York State Police I-81 Crash 02/19/2022 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

The car that Brackins was driving then also collided into a 2018 Chevrolet being driven by 20-year-old Nicole A. Backus from Watertown, New York. Backus was also headed southbound on I-81.

Brackins (the driver of the first vehicle to collide) and a 20-year-old male passenger were brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries that the NYSP describes as "minor." Backus (the driver of the second vehicle hit) and a 20-year-old female passenger were also brought to the hospital for treatment of "minor" injuries.

I-81 Crash 02/19/2022 Photo Credit: New York State Police I-81 Crash 02/19/2022 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

Any witnesses to the accident or those with additional information that might prove helpful is asked to call New York State Police. Police say the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed. However, if charges are filed, the reader is reminded that all arrested persons and suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

