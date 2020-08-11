No one was killed but four people were sent to the hospital when a New York State Police SUV was rear-ended during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 88 in Otsego County.

State Police say the trooper made a traffic stop with lights activated and was sitting behind the civilian vehicle on the shoulder of the highway. Police say a passing motorist on I-88 failed to slow down and did not change lanes, and struck the state police vehicle from behind. The force of the crash sent the state police SUV into the vehicle that had been previously pulled over during the traffic stop.

The state trooper was sent to the hospital with head and neck injuries, while the driver of the vehicle that had been pulled over - a 21-year-old woman - and her three-year-old passenger were also sent to the hospital. And, police say the driver that failed to slow down and move over - a 32-year-old woman from Richmondville, NY - had to be taken to the hospital with knee and leg injuries.

In releasing photos and information in a press release regarding the Monday evening crash, State Police wrote: As a reminder, if you see emergency lights, vests or reflectors on the side of the road, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER.

The accident is still under investigation. Thus far, NYSP has not released the names of any of those involved.

---------------------------------------------------------------