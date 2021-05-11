UPDATE: Herkimer Teen Found Safe

UPDATE: Nikita has been located and is safe per Herkimer Police Dept.

Original story:

The Herkimer Police is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

14-year-old Nikita Sill was last seen on East Steele Street around 7PM Monday and was reported missing Tuesday morning.

More information is expected to be released, but here's what we know so far.

She is about 5-feet 6-inches tall.

She wearing camouflage leggings, a maroon sweatshirt and UGG boots the last time she was seen.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Herkimer Police immediately at 315-866-4330.

As we learn more, we will keep you updated.

