Mom Implements ‘No Gift Policy’ for Child’s Birthday Party

A mom who wants to implement a "No Gift Policy" during her son's birthday has left the internet divided with opinions.

The anonymous mom posed her question on Mumsnet's AIBU (Am I Being Unreasonable) forum, asking readers to weigh in with opinions on her proposed "no gifts" policy.

"Am I being unreasonable to have a no-gift policy for my child's third birthday?" the mom asked.

She explained her child is turning 3 and her family is expecting about 25 children to attend.

"Is it ok to ask that no gifts be given by the other children?" she questioned. "My child will be given a couple of significant presents by me and my husband."

"I find the flood of gifts for birthdays and Christmas these days completely overwhelming," she continued. "I don't want it to become the norm for my child. We already have so much."

Fellow parents were left divided in the comments.

Some readers found the policy cruel, noting gifts are part of the birthday "magic" for young children.

"I think it's mean and will make people feel uncomfortable," one Mumsnet reader wrote. "Are you planning on doing this for every birthday? I don't think that's feasible. Let him enjoy his birthday and the gifts."

"I think part of the magic of parties and birthdays at that age is having a little pile of presents to open, not just two carefully chosen gifts from mom," another user shared. "He'll soon be at an age to realize he takes a present to parties, but no one buys him back."

"The other side of this is how excited children are to give a gift. It's not actually all about the receiving," someone else pointed out.

Some parents praised the mother for trying to be practical and mindful.

"I don't see a problem with that, to be honest! I'd ask the same. It's not as if there won't be any gifts whatsoever, just not from friends. Them attending the party would be the gift," a user commented.

Others pointed out that the surplus gifts could be given back to local charities.

"You could let him unwrap them but sneak a few away for charity," one person suggested.

"That's not a bad idea. I'd have to donate a bit further from home as I wouldn't want the parents to see them in the local charity shop," another Mumsnet user replied.

How do you feel about enforcing a "no gift" policy for a toddler's birthday party? Let PopCrush know by connecting with us on Twitter at @PopCrush.