More Ugly COVID Numbers in Oneida County Saturday

Oneida County surpassed some new milestones on Saturday with another day of triple digit positive cases, and sadly two more deaths.

There were 279 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,090. There are a record 2,551 active cases in the county and the two people who passed away bring the total deaths during the COVID to 158.

“We see these numbers continue to grow every day. People need to understand the seriousness of this situation," said County Executive Anthony Picente. "This community is being shut down, not by county or state or federal government, but because of the careless actions of some of its own people. Your county government continues to take action to mitigate this virus. We continue to contact trace, educate, provide PPE, increase available testing in the community, protect vulnerable populations and work with our hospital systems."

Hospitalizations continue to grow to new highs as the second wave of the virus is spreading much faster than it did during the initial wave back in the spring. There are a record 92 county residents hospitalized by the virus as of Friday at midnight. 70 are at MVHS hospitals, 18 at Rome Memorial and 4 outside the county.

“Right now it’s not enough. We need every single resident to take every precaution that we know will work," said Picente. "Only together can we turn this tide. People are dying every day. People are getting sick and going to the hospital every day. Stay home when possible. Wear a mask. Practice good hygiene. Don’t congregate indoors with people outside of your immediate household. Be cautious. Be careful,” he said.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 4.