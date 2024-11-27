New York Is Most Thankful for These 2 Types of Employees
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let's celebrate some of the state's hidden heroes.
A new poll asked New Yorkers the jobs they are most thankful for, as in the careers they know would cause the world to implode if they didn't exist.
While most people would aspire to being a wealthy CEO or influencer - the careers New Yorkers felt should be the most celebrated were surprisingly thoughtful.
The choices were also incredibly wholesome.
Here's the top 10 most valued professions in the Empire State, according to Careerminds.
- Janitors and Cleaners
- Teachers
- Nurses
- Paramedics
- Community Outreach Workers
- Firefighters
- Utility Workers
- Grocery Store Workers
- Postal Workers
All ten were highlighted because of their dedication to helping others and for being an integral part in daily life. These careers were also lauded because they require an immense ability to work under pressure.
In all, these 10 careers were deemed the most essential to have a healthy society.
Here is why each career was celebrated.
It is no doubt these jobs are the backbone of our society.
This is the time of year we need to be thankful, and there is no better way than saluting those who quietly make everyone's life better from the background without demanding thanks.
These careers are also among the most underpaid and underrecognized, which is negatively affecting these professions.
Employees admit they are feeling high levels of stress, especially after the pandemic, and that is contributing to an overwhelming rise in burnout.
While each and every job is important, let's recognize and honor the people who serve as our country's most vital workers.
