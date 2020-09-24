Mother Of Child Who Fell From 3rd Floor Balcony In Utica Arrested

The director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center has announced the arrest of a Utica woman stemming from an incident that happened in July 2020.

Officials say their investigation began on July 3rd when a 5-year-old child fell from a 3rd floor balcony on Catherine Street. Police say as a result of the fall, the child suffered a broken mandible bone among other injuries.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The case was turned over to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and was assigned to Sheriff's Office investigator Mark Chrysler. According to investigators, 28-year-old Krista Redinger allegedly left the child unsupervised on the balcony for an extended period of time. According to police, the child climbed the railing of the balcony and that's when he fell.

Authorities say Investigator Chrysler and Utica Police Investigator Titus Ciccone located Redinger at an unrelated address and arrested her for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was issued an appearance ticket and released. She'll appear in Utica City Court in mid-October and an order of protection has been requested on behalf of the child.