MV Crime Stoppers: Rome Area Man Wanted on Multiple Charges
A local man is wanted by police on several bench warrants In Oneida County.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Deshawn P Jackson, who might currently be residing in the Brewerton area near Oneida Lake.
Police say Jackson is wanted on three arrest warrants and one bench warrant issued in Oneida County Court.
Jackson is charged with three counts of Criminal Contempt and also an arrest from a DWI case.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Deshawn P. Jackson
Hispanic Male, 28 years of age,
Height: 5’10,
Weight: approx., 225 pounds
Black Hair and Brown eyes.
Warrant/Details
3 Arrest Warrants:
Arrest Warrant #1:
- Court: Floyd Town Court
- Charge: Criminal Contempt 2nd (M)
- Judge: O. Burger
- Signed: 2/28/2022
Between January 22nd 2022 – January 24th 2022, Jackson made several phone calls to the victim ultimately violating the court order that was issued by Syracuse City Court Judge Hon. V. Bogan on 11/16/2021.
Arrest Warrant #2:
- Court: Floyd Town Court
- Charge: Criminal Contempt 2nd (M)
- Judge: O. Burger
- Signed: 4/25/2022
On April 18th 2022, Jackson made a phone call to the victim ultimately violating the court order that was issued by Syracuse City Court Judge Hon. V. Bogan on 11/16/2021.
Arrest Warrant #3:
- Court: Floyd Town Court
- Charge: Criminal Contempt 2nd (M)
- Judge: O. Burger
- Signed: 4/25/2022
On April 18th 2022, Jackson made a phone call to the victim ultimately violating theticourt order that was issued by Syracuse City Court Judge Hon. V. Bogan on 11/16/2021.
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Rome City Court
- Charge: DWI – 1st offence
- Judge: J. Gannon
- Signed: 2/22/2022
Possibly staying in the Brewerton (NY) area. Jackson also has an active Bench Warrant from the Rome City Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Weapon – 4th degree.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Jackson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.