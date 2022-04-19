MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person: Man Wanted on Domestic Charges
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a Rome man, wanted on 2 separate warrants through the Rome Police Department.
Police say, 29-year-old Anthony Aldi is wanted in connection with several domestic violence incidents, according to Officer Jeffrey Buckley of Rome PD. According to police, between October 2021 and January of 2022, Aldi was involved in several domestic incidents resulting in two arrest warrants being issued. Buckley says one of the arrest warrants was for assault 2nd with weapon and 3 counts of criminal contempt 2nd degree, disobeying a court order. The second warrant was for 1 count of Criminal Contempt 2nd, disobeying a court order.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY ROME POLICE
Agency: Rome City Police Department
Name: Anthony Aldi
DOB: 08/05/1992
Descriptors: White male, 5' 6", 185 lbs
Location: Rome
Charges:
PL 215.50 (03) Criminal Contempt 2nd (Four Counts)
PL 120.05 (02) Assault 2nd w/ weapon intent to cause physical injury (Class D Felony)
Buckley added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Aldi, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.