Mohawk Valley Health System is placing further restrictions on visitors to better protect patients, medical staff and employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As directed by the New York State Department of Health, no visitors will be allowed at the Faxton, St Luke’s and St Elizabeth campuses.

The labs in the three main campuses are now also closed to the public.

For a full list of labs outside the main campuses, visit mvhealthsystem.org/locations.