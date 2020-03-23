MVHS Plans For Increase In Hospital Patients

Mohawk Valley Health System says it’s currently developing a plan required by the State Department of Health to prepare for a 50 percent increase in patient volume.

That plan is due on Tuesday.

Part of the plan is the recruitment of physicians, nurses and other healthcare specialists like respiratory therapists who have either retired in the past few years or moved to other facilities in the area.

Anyone in these areas looking to have their name added to the MVHS list of staffing resources, can call (315) 624-5607.

And MVHS officials say in order to conserve supplies and resources, the drive-through testing site on Burrstone Road will be closed.