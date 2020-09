The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who was killed in Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Canastota.

22-year old Paige Cosimeno was attempting to enter Route 5 from Delano Avenue and was struck by a propane truck.

Cosimeno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was evaluated at the scene and released.

The accident is still being investigated.