NASCAR Returns To Racing May 17th

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons are going to be held this May, after being postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on Sunday, May 17th and the Xfinity Series will be two days later on Tuesday, May 19th. The track will also host an additional Cup Series event on Wednesday, May 20.

“It’s an honor for Darlington Raceway to resume the 2020 NASCAR season in just a few short weeks with three races in four days. Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the sport and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR returns to racing. We certainly appreciate the support from our state’s leadership in working with NASCAR to allow us to host these events,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

WMBF reports fans will not be able to attend these race events. Here is how fans can watch the races in May:

- The Cup Series May 17 race will start at 3 p.m. ET live on FOX, FOX Deportes, and MRN.

- The Xfinity Series event on May 19 at Darlington will start at 8 p.m. ET and be live on FS1, and MRN.

- The Cup Series May 20 race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and be live on FS1, and MRN.

Fans can follow along on all Darlington Raceway’s social channels for minute-by-minute event information.

(Source via WMBF)