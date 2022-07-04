Going outside is for suckers. It’s hot. It’s sweaty. It’s just not fun.

If your plans this summer don’t involve pools or camp or baseball, or you’ve foolishly done all of that and now you’re so sunburned you can’t move, it’s good to know that Netflix is planning to release several dozen new movies and shows for families and kids during July and August. All told, when you throw in stuff that’s already available from earlier this season, it adds up to 30 films and shows.

The titles include the animated movie The Sea Beast and a new Kung Fu Panda series featuring Jack Black as the voice of the title character. There’s also new episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse, The Cuphead Show, and Locke & Key.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Netflix for kids and families this summer.

May 19

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business, Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses - The Uncuddleables - from destroying Baby Corp itself.

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

June 3

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Surviving Summer

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle - and leaves a mess in her wake.

June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids -- Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay -- who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studios.

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventure

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

June 15

Iron Chef: Quest For an Iron Legend

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend."

June 16

Karma’s World Music Videos Volume 2

Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic - and her curls - for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

June 22

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Watch out for these birds! Teen campers Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are having a wild summer at Camp Splinterwood.

Man vs. Bee

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

June 27

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

June 30

Sharkdog: Season 2

Adventurous kid Max and his half shark, half dog forever friend, Sharkdog, make waves with quick laughs and lighthearted lessons in this cute series.

July 7

Karma’s World: Season 3

Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic - and her curls - for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

July 8

The Sea Beast

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

July 18

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of "My Little Pony: A New Generation."

Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2

Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!

July 21

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

July 22

Blown Away Season 3

This ground-breaking competition series returns as ten glass artists from around the world gather in North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to creative extremes in the quest to be named Best In Glass. In each episode the glassblowers must impress a panel of art experts or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Hosted by Nick Uhas, with resident evaluator and glass master Katherine Gray.

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5

This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.

July 26

Street Food: USA

Embark on a cultural journey into street food across America. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, the series travels to the U.S. to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. Along the way, we’ll discover the stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes.

July 27

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

Syd and Shea McGee started documenting their signature rustic interior design style and home renovations on Instagram back in 2010 and grew their social media presence into a thriving design business - Studio McGee. They currently employ a team of 70 in both their interior design and e-commerce legs of their business and have clients around the world. Dream Home Makeover melds together the personal side of the McGee’s, what it’s like to raise their two daughters and build their own dream home, along with the day to day of running a successful business. Each episode features one home design project that ranges from budget-friendly living room upgrades to full home renovations where money isn’t an object - the perfect aspirational design series with relatable tips for viewers looking to bring beauty into their own abodes through the journey of this talented husband-and-wife duo.

July 28

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

Oggy has the daughter of his Indian-elephant friends around for vacation: Piya, 7 years old. It’s a dream come true for the roaches, who see Piya as a new way of ruining Oggy’s life. Tender-hearted, happy-go-lucky, and full of energy, the young elephant will completely derail Oggy’s daily grind, and the blue cat will have to learn how to be a surrogate parent while also getting the roaches out of his way.

July 29

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates' anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

August 4

Super Giant Robot Brothers

This action-comedy animated series in partnership with Reel FX Originals, from creators Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres (Love, Death, and Robots, Trollhunters) follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

August 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!

August 10

Locke & Key: Season 3

After their father is murdered, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their deserted ancestral home and discover a set of magical keys that bend the rules of reality — and a demon who will stop at nothing to steal them.

August 12

13: The Musical

After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

August 19

The Cuphead Show

Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

August 24

Lost Ollie

Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. It’s a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives.

September 2

Ivy & Bean

Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.

