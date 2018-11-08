New Hartford Police Attempting To Identify Macy’s Coat Thieves

New Hartford Police are looking for the public's help to identify two individuals who stole several items from the Macy's at Sangertown Square.

In a security video released by New Hartford Police, the two men are seen entering the store, briefly walking around and then quickly exiting the store with 10 'Tommy Hilfiger' brand jackets.

They are said to have left the mall property in what is believed to be a gold-colored Ford or Mercury sedan. Police are aware the video quality is poor, but any information would be appreciated.

If you know these two individuals or have any information, you are encouraged to contact New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111 or 315-733-6666. All calls may remain confidential.