New Hartford Schools See More Positive COVID-19 Cases

New Hartford Central School District announced more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to the community, Superintendent Robert Nole said that two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am writing to inform you that two employees of the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to privacy laws we are not able to share the identity of the individuals or share details of their cases; however we can confirm that these employees have not been present in district facilities since November 10 and November 12, 2020. We recognize that this message may cause concern and frustration, but please know that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are our number one priority. The district is continuing to take the necessary steps to best ensure the health and safety of our school community."

Nole said that the school has completed contact tracing forms for anyone considered to be in close contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. "All of the forms have been submitted to the Department of Health (DOH) and through our collaboration with them, it has been determined that no one was deemed to be in close contact with the individuals and nobody affiliated with the district is required to quarantine," he said.

New Hartford Schools will remain open under the current schedule, according to Nole. The High School is already operating under a 100-percent virtual learning model after several teachers and more than 60 students were quarantined over the weekend following positive cases.