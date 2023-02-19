New York Beer Project Opening in Orlando, Florida

"It appears that some of you guys honestly don’t know what a Beef on Weck is. Really?"

Western New York is sharing another one of our favorites with Florida. The New York Beer Project, which has been based out of Lockport on Transit Road is opening up another location in Orlando, Florida.

This is the third location for New York Beer Project. The second location is by Rochester, New York.

The Orlando New York Beer project is currently up and running operating from 11 AM to 11 PM every day.

New York Beer Project address in Orlando, Florida

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden FL 34787

Our talented new team of new 12 NYBP Orlando Managers have been up in New York, toggling back and forth between our two locations – learning the behind the scenes, and everything to ensure you have a wonderful time EVERYTIME you visit NYBP. We’ll talk about the food in a following BREW, but in talking with the new Managers, it appears that some of you guys honestly don’t know what a Beef on Weck is. Really?", according to their Newsletter.

The new location is doing FIRST TASTE WEDNESDAYS and a BACK TO THE 90s coming up in the beginning of March.