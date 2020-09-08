New York Gas Prices Remain Steady

The price for a gallon of gas in New York state remains the same as last week.

According to the latest survey from AAA Northeast, the average price is $2.29 a gallon.

That’s four-cents less than a month ago and 45 cents cheaper that this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.32 a gallon.

“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less expensive gas prices are not,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public Affairs. “Moving into fall we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower than we’ve already seen in 2020.”

New York’s average is eight-cents higher than the national average.