New York, we have a major problem.

A new report smacked the Empire State with several not-so-nice titles.

New York earning negative remarks is nothing new. From being mocked for apparently having the worst drivers in the country or being among the grumpiest states nationwide, it shouldn't be all that surprising that yet another "study" is slapping us with a bad rap.

New York has always been somewhat of a punching bag, but it seems these jokes have been doubling down on us in recent years, such as reports throwing terms at us like "most sinful" or "dumbest" in America.

Read More: Here Are the 10 Most Miserable Cities in New York State

Now, another study is doubling down that New York is full of rude, crazy, annoying, and snobby people.

It was just last year that 2 cities in New York State were deemed the rudest in the nation. While most didn't bat an eye that New York City made the cut, others were weirded out that Schenectady topped the list.

Crude Oil Prices React To Russia-Ukraine Gas Feud (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

Now, a new study is cranking up the insults and is putting New York on blast.

Clever Real Estate's super scientific study polled 1,000 Americans to identify the states they'd want to live in most. These individuals answered 25 questions that highlighted desirable and not-so-desirable traits.

Of course, one of the questions asked which state had the rudest people and #1 just happened to be New York. The Empire State was also ranked the 2nd most "pretentious" in the entire country.

Making matters worse, 2 cities from New York were identified as having the rudest residents in America.

New York City ranked #1 while Buffalo, of all places, was voted the America's 5th rudest city. Overall, 40% of respondents said NYC had the rudest residents of all.

New York's #1 ranking as the rudest state and having 2 of the most untoward cities worked against its chances of being crowned one of the most desirable states to call home.

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images Jamie McDonald/Getty Images loading...

Apparently, 50% of respondents said rude residents are their biggest turnoff when considering where to move.

The survey found New York the 49th most desirable state, making it the second worst in the nation behind California.

Even worse, Buffalo and New York City also made the list of the 10 least desirable cities, ranking 10th and 2nd, respectively.

Adding insult to injury, these 2 cities also appeared in the top 10 for "most annoying residents" in the country. NYC, of course, was ranked No. 1 while Buffalo landed in seventh place.

According to respondents, both cities struggle with residents that no longer know how to behave in public and, therefore, are the most irritating.

That being said, New York also ranked as the #1 most annoying state in America and placed second among states with the "craziest" residents. How nice.

Pro-Palestinian Protests Across New York Mark Nakba Day Of Action Alex Kent/Getty Images loading...

What was even nicer was the survey takers crowning New York and Buffalo the 2nd and 4th ugliest cities in the country, respectively.

If that wasn't infuriating enough, those 1,000 respondents also ranked New York for being the 8th least scenic state in the nation - basically labeling us the 8th ugliest state of all.

If you're shocked by that label, you're not alone since our state regularly ranks amongst the most beautiful in terms of scenery, structures, Main Streets and more.

And, here's a huge twist: the report had a few nice things to say about us.

For example, Buffalo ranked as the 10th most underrated city in the country. Despite having annoying, rude, and snobby residents; respondents felt the city was a hidden gem.

Meanwhile, NYC ranked first among cities with the best food. So at least the "super ugly" city is filled with well-fed crazy and snobbish residents.

As you can tell, this author is taking this study with a grain of salt and is trying to muster the strength to laugh at these "results."

What do you think about this "study"? Give us a shout using the station app below.

Get our free mobile app

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan

The 5 Most Underrated Towns in New York State For those searching for a quick retreat to a place that has not yet been discovered by tourists, check out these 5 that SecretNYC highlighted. Yes, the Big Apple itself had some hot takes about places more people should visit. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Megan