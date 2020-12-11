New York State Panel Approves COVID Vaccine

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force has unanimously approved the FDA’s decision to approve the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo says 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York the week of December 21, in addition to the 170,000 initial Pfizer doses.

At a briefing today, Cuomo said any new “zone” designations will be announced Monday after calculating the latest data this weekend.

Cuomo did reinstate an indoor dining ban in New York City, citing spread of the virus.

The governor also says almost 74 percent of COVID cases can be traced to household gatherings, while gyms and salons don’t seem to be high on the list of coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, Cuomo released the latest coronavirus numbers today.

He says the statewide positivity rate is 4.9 percent.

The Mohawk Valley region is tied with the Finger Lakes for the highest infection rate in the state at 7.8 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 5,321 and there were 87 COVID fatalities yesterday.