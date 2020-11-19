New York’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Slightly

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.

He says the state’s positive COVID-19 infection rate is 2.7 percent, down from 3.4 percent on Wednesday.

Cuomo says Western New York has been and continues to be a problem, with a positivity rate near five-percent.

More than 2,000 New Yorkers are hospitalized and there were 31 COVID fatalities statewide yesterday.

The governor also says COVID-19 “yellow zones” will be expanding in Westchester, Rockland and Orange Counties.