New York’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Slightly
Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.
He says the state’s positive COVID-19 infection rate is 2.7 percent, down from 3.4 percent on Wednesday.
Cuomo says Western New York has been and continues to be a problem, with a positivity rate near five-percent.
More than 2,000 New Yorkers are hospitalized and there were 31 COVID fatalities statewide yesterday.
The governor also says COVID-19 “yellow zones” will be expanding in Westchester, Rockland and Orange Counties.