Niagara Falls To Honor The Late Betty White

On what would have been her 100th birthday, Today the country of Canada will honor the late Betty White by lighting up one of the world's wonders.

Officials with Niagara Falls, Canada announced that they will light up the falls with the color white in order to honor Betty White who was an iconic TV and radio star. The illumination in her honor will run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Betty White was a pioneer in Television and had a career that spanned over eight decades. She got her in radio as an actor and then transitioned to Television where she was a mainstay on the game shows of the 1950s and 1960s.

She would become a household name when she took a starring role in the 1970s hit show "The Mary Tyler Moore Show".

In the 1980's she stayed on top of the TV world when she was one of the stars of the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls" She continued to work in the 90s and 00s and was a star of the hit show, "Hot In Cleveland" and even hosted Saturday Night Live after a Facebook campaign was started to get her the hosting gig.

Also, a new Betty White documentary called "Celebrations" will be out in movie theaters today as well.

