Nice Weather This Weekend. How Long Will It Last?

Central New York has now entered into a new trend of pleasant weather, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend, which just so happens to be the weekend that we fall back into Daylight Standard Time, will be perfect to get those final outdoor clean-ups finished before winter.

Saturday and Sunday's forecast looks like a perfect November weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and sun and clouds expected on both days.

The decent weather is expected to carry into Monday, with forecasters predicting sun and clouds with the mercury reaching into the mid-50s.

How Long Will the Decent Weather Last?

On Tuesday, Election Day, rain is expected move into the area but temperatures will remain steady in the low 50s. It should be a decent day for people to get out to their polling places to cast their votes. However, after Tuesday, our weather pattern is expected to change.

Currently, the remainder of next week looks wet and cooler. Instead of temperatures lingering in the 50s, expect cooler air with highs in the 40s and overnight lows dropping back into the low 30s, and possibly upper 20s next weekend. Saturday and Sunday of next week could bring the possibility of some wet snow.

Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend while you can and plan for a decent weather-day for Tuesday's General Election.

Tune into WIBX over the weekend for the latest forecast from WUTR Meteorologist Craig Flint. Craig will join WIBX's Keeler Show live on Monday morning at 6:30.

