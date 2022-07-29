Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.
Max Weinberg and his band will be performing at Chevy Court at the State Fair on Monday, August 29 at 6:00PM.
In an interesting twist, you'll get to pick the set list. The audience will choose every song the band performs from a list of 200 songs.
"This is big for the Fair's music fans: You get to see one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and you tell him what to play. When has that ever happened before? This is a unique night and one for the memory books," said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
Here's the concert lineup to date:
- Steven Page, 1 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage
- Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage
- Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage
- Great White, 6 p.m. August 25, Chevy Court stage
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage
- Jeff Rosenstock, 1 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage
- Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage
- TLC, 8 p.m. August 26, Chevy Park stage
- Tesla, 6 p.m. August 27, Chevy Court stage
- Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage
- Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. August 29, Chevy Court stage
- Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage
- Boy George & Culture Club, 8 p.m. August 30, Chevy Park stage
- 38 Special, 6 p.m., August 31, Chevy Court stage
- Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage
- Alex Miller, 1 p.m., September 1, Chevy Court stage
- Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage
- Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage
- COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Chevy Court stage
- City Girls, 8 p.m. September 4, Chevy Park stage
- Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m., Chevy Park stage
- Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage
- Dire Straits Legacy, 6 p.m. September 5, Chevy Park stage
The Great New York State Fair run August 24 through Labor Day, September 5.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit nysfair.ny.gov.