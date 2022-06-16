No Need To Creep- TLC Will Perform At Great New York State Fair

Listen, there is no reason to Creep while you Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls for a Red Light Special. TLC is set to perform at the Great New York State Fair.

TLC will take to the Chevy Park Stage on the third day of the 2022 Fair. That show will be at the Chevy Park Stage on Friday, August 26th at 8PM to close out Pride Day. TLC is perhaps best known for their number-one singles, “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs.”

“We are fortunate to have this iconic duo join us as we celebrate Pride Day at The Great New York State Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “As much as TLC is known for their catchy songs, they’re also recognized for their fun, funky style and confident attitude, which continues to influence and inspire young women today. We are excited to welcome TLC to our diverse array of performers spanning all musical genres.”"

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts performed at Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Festival Grounds are located on the western end of the Fairgrounds.

This year's fair is truly the attack of the 90s with other acts including Boyz II Men at 8PM on August 29th, Nelly at 8PM on August 31st, Gin Blossoms at 6PM on September 2nd, and the Dropkick Murphys at 8PM on September 3rd.

The Great New York State Fair will return in 2022 as a 13-day event. 2021's 18-day fair drew an attendance of just under 800,000, a 40 percent drop from 2019.

