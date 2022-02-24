Clear your summer plans and get ready for the concert of your life. This big time artist is set to open and make his return to the Great New York State Fair.

Jimmie Allen New EP Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Once hailed as only a rising star, the now Grammy nominated singer makes his return to the Chevy Court Stage on Wednesday, August 24th. The last time he was there was in 2019.

Following today's announcement, Fair Director Troy Waffner says they are excited to bring Jimmie Allen back to the Fair.

His first show here was terrific and this show will be one for country fans everywhere to remember. I can't think of a better way to kick off the 2022 Fair and our diverse lineup of great shows.

Country singer Jimmie Allen performs onstage during a March 2020 concert in Berlin. Frank Hoensch, Getty Images loading...

Since catching fire back in 2019, the illustrious Freedom Was A Highway star was nominated as 2022's Best New Artist for the Grammy Awards. He's also a 2022 NAACP Image Award, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Award Nominee for Outstanding New Artist. Well, it's safe to say this star did more than rise since the fair saw him last.

Joining Jimmie Allen this year is the rest of the stellar & FREE State Fair lineup:

August 25th, 8pm - Chevy Park - The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T

August 29th, 8pm - Chevy Park - Boyz II Men

August 31st, 8pm - Chevy Park - Nelly

September 2nd, 8pm - Chevy Park - 24KGoldn

September 5th, 1pm - Chevy Park - Night Ranger

Just hearing about this amazing schedule Makes Me Want To get my tickets ASAP.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

See Concert Photos as Country Acts Return to Touring in Central New York During 2021 Holland Patent photographer, Jordan Dziekan captures some of the best 2021 country concerts in Central New York