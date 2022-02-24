The NYS Fair Opener ‘Makes Me Want To’ Get My Tickets Now
Clear your summer plans and get ready for the concert of your life. This big time artist is set to open and make his return to the Great New York State Fair.
Once hailed as only a rising star, the now Grammy nominated singer makes his return to the Chevy Court Stage on Wednesday, August 24th. The last time he was there was in 2019.
Following today's announcement, Fair Director Troy Waffner says they are excited to bring Jimmie Allen back to the Fair.
His first show here was terrific and this show will be one for country fans everywhere to remember. I can't think of a better way to kick off the 2022 Fair and our diverse lineup of great shows.
Since catching fire back in 2019, the illustrious Freedom Was A Highway star was nominated as 2022's Best New Artist for the Grammy Awards. He's also a 2022 NAACP Image Award, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Award Nominee for Outstanding New Artist. Well, it's safe to say this star did more than rise since the fair saw him last.
Joining Jimmie Allen this year is the rest of the stellar & FREE State Fair lineup:
- August 25th, 8pm - Chevy Park - The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T
- August 29th, 8pm - Chevy Park - Boyz II Men
- August 31st, 8pm - Chevy Park - Nelly
- September 2nd, 8pm - Chevy Park - 24KGoldn
- September 5th, 1pm - Chevy Park - Night Ranger
Just hearing about this amazing schedule Makes Me Want To get my tickets ASAP.