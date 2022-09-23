NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When to See Peak Colors!

Remember back in August when you started to see Halloween items for sale in CVS, Walmart and Target? At the time we though it was crazy to have Fall décor, Summer is going to last forever! Well, now Summer is officially over and now it's time to focus on foliage.

As much as I enjoy leaf peeping I can never remember from year to year when this actually takes place. When will leaves begin changing? When will we be at peak season in New York State? When is it too late? Let's take a look.

Scroll through the maps below to see the predicted timeline for the 2022 Fall foliage season. It looks as if there will be 6 good weeks to see the leaves in their various stages but it will go quickly and I don't want you to miss a thing.

How brilliant will the leaves be this year? It's impossible to predict with 100% accuracy but some experts claim that it will be fantastic. According to Frommer's, New England is predicted to be spectacular, so why not New York?

There is no finer place to be during the Fall months than New York Sate. Cider donuts, haunted hayrides, apple picking and of course leaf peeping. I researched several places to gather, what I believe, is the best information on the leaf peeping calendar.

SmokeyMountains.com has a great map with everything you need to plan your daytrips. I have selected the highlights for New York State and the Northeast. Take a look.

