NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss Game Primed for Competitive Top 10 Matchup

The Utica Pioneers Teddy Bear Toss is set for Saturday, December 3, at 7 p.m. and this year's matchup is much more than a fund raiser for Toys for Tots. It's being billed as a very competitive game.

It's the first Top 10 contest since 2014 for the Teddy Bear Toss. Utica is ranked #3 in the Division III national poll and Oswego State is ranked 7th. Both Utica and Oswego are in first place in their respective conferences. It's the first time the two teams have met this season.

NCAA DIV III Top 15 screenshot. USCHO.com NCAA DIV III Top 15 screenshot. USCHO.com loading...

The game, which begins at 7 p.m., is sold-out at the Adirondack Bank Center once again.

NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss 2014, Trinity defeats Utica College 1-0 (12/5/14 Jeff Monaski, WIBX) NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss 2014, Trinity defeats Utica College 1-0 (12/5/14 Jeff Monaski, WIBX) loading...

The Teddy Bear Toss game is in its 18th year on Saturday. Fans bring new unwrapped teddy bears to the game and when Utica scores its first goal, fans throw their stuffed animals onto the ice. Utica holds a 13-2-1 advantage for the Teddy Bear Toss game. In 2020, due to the COVID shutdown, the game was not played, but New York Sash collected teddy bears at Babe's in North Utica to benefit the annual toy drive. The only other time the event suffered a hiccup was in 2014 when the Pioneers were shutout by Trinity, which would go on to ultimately win the National Championship.

NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss 2014, Trinity defeats Utica College 1-0 (12/5/14 Jeff Monaski, WIBX) NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss 2014, Trinity defeats Utica College 1-0 (12/5/14 Jeff Monaski, WIBX) loading...

What: 18th Annual New York Sash Teddy Bear Toss Game

Who: Utica University vs. Oswego State

When: 7pm December 3, 2022

Where: Adirondack Bank Center in Utica

The game will also be televised on WKTV 2.1.

