Olbiston Update, 18 Of 58 Tenants Placed In Transitional Housing

The City of Utica says 18 of the 58 tenants who live at the Olbiston Apartments on Genesee Street have been placed in transitional housing, while several others have been placed in temporary housing like shelters and hotels.

The City and Oneida County are actively coordinating with local organizations to secure housing for the remaining tenants.

The city is acknowledging organization members of the Housing Quality Task Force

and the Mohawk Valley Housing Homeless Coalition, as well as private sector partners, who have joined these established networks to offer units to assist Olbiston tenants:



Oneida County (Departments of Social Services, Mental Health, Emergency Services and

Veteran’s Services)

Utica Municipal Housing Authority

ICAN

Johnson Park Center (JPC)

Cornerstone Community Church

Center for Family Life and Recovery

United Way of the Mohawk Valley

Liberty Affordable Housing

The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative

Helio Health

Salvation Army

Utica Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team



The city has determined the apartments are no longer safe to live in due to “deplorable” conditions.

Meanwhile, the city says it will continue its legal action against the owners of the Olbiston to hold them accountable for their negligence and disregard for the health and safety of Utica residents.

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri says despite countless attempts the city has made to work with the owners of the apartments, there has been no good faith effort on their part to perform necessary repairs to the facility.

The city is currently in New York State Supreme Court to compel the owners to make the repairs.