The City of Utica is continuing to work with Oneida County and its community partners to secure safe housing for tenants of the Olbiston Apartments on Genesee Street.

Officials say of the 58 tenants who live at the Olbiston, the overwhelming majority have now been placed in either permanent, transitional or temporary housing.

They say about five tenants have yet to be re-located.

The city says it will continue to work with its partners until all Olbiston tenants are placed in clean and safe housing units.

Officials are also commending the great work of many area businesses and organizations hat have provided resources and assistance to Olbiston residents.

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri said last week that conditions at the building made it no longer safe to live in.

Meanwhile, the city says it will continue its legal action against the owners of the Olbiston to hold them accountable for their negligence and disregard for the health and safety of Utica residents. Palmieri says despite countless attempts the city has made to work with the owners of the apartments, there has been no good faith effort on their part to perform necessary repairs to the facility.The city is currently in New York State Supreme Court to compel the owners to make the repairs.

