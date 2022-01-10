One Hospitalized Following 2-Car Crash in Camden This Morning

A driver is hospitalized in Rome pending an evaluation of injuries following a two-car crash earlier today.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 13 in Camden at approximately 11:30am.

They say that 21-year-old Tyler Congden of Parish was driving a 2003 Subaru west on Route 13 when the driver of a 2012 Ford was turning into a driveway on the road ahead of him. The Sheriff’s Office says that Congden did not see the Ford in time and he crashed into the vehicle.

Congden and his passenger were not injured but the driver of the Ford was brought to the hospital. Congden was issued a citation for following too closely, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Deputies say that severe weather played a role in the crash.

Hazardous weather and unsafe driving conditions have been reported throughout the Mohawk Valley. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for most of the region today through 1:00am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Authorities are reminding drivers to use extra caution when driving in extreme winter weather, and to only drive when necessary during weather warnings.

The condition of the driver who was sent to the hospital is not known but the injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening at the scene of the accident.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

