One of Most Affordable Lake Towns in the Country is in Upstate NY
Want to own a home on the water? One place in New York is among the most affordable lake towns in the country.
There's something peaceful about being on the water. Sitting by the lake, and enjoying the beauty of Mother Nature just seems to have a calming effect. That's probably why so many people either have a home or a summer getaway on the water.
"There has been a steady uptick in the number of people seeking out homes in lake towns over the past few years," Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty, told Realtor.com.
Most Affordable Lake Towns
Waterfront property isn't cheap. Unless you're looking at one town in Upstate New York, the only place in the state that made the Top 10 most affordable lake towns in the country.
Realtor.com looked at over 11,000 towns with or on lakes that had at least 25 listings to come up with the 10 places you may actually be able to afford to live on the water.
We calculated affordability by analyzing median home list prices year to date through May 2022 for these communities. We also factored in the number of restaurants, bars, and entertainment establishments per capita to ensure there was more to do in these places than just lounging by the water.
Lake Placid, New York
Lake Placid, New York is the sixth most affordable place to own a home on the water with the median home price listed at $279,000. You could build your dream home on one of the last waterfront building sites in the village for only $250,000. The 0.67-acre lot comes with 295 feet of sandy waterfront. The 1,500-square-foot footprint allows for a second story, allowing the buyer to build a stunning 3,000-square-foot home on the water.
Most Affordable
Where is the most affordable place to buy a waterfront home? Sulphur, Oklahoma, where the median home price is $224,000. See the full 10 Most Affordable Lake Towns at Realtor.com.