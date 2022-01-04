One Of Oneida County’s Top Ten Most Wanted Captured

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of the county’s 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted.

35-year-old McKensley Sanders of Utica had been wanted since February of 2020 by the Sheriff’s Office for allegedly menacing a police officer.

Sanders was taken into custody on Boyce Avenue in Utica by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit, The Utica Police Department Warrants Unit, and the US Marshal’s Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sanders was held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment on a later date.

Six of the county’s Top Ten Most Wanted have now been arrested.

