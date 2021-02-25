Oneida City Police Investigating Shots Fired And Armed Robbery
Oneida City Police are investigating a shots fired and armed robbery incident that happened just after 7:00 Wednesday night on the 100 block of Washington Avenue, between Main Street and Broad Street.
Police say an apparent drug deal had gone bad and turned into an armed robbery.
They say shots were fired, but no one was injured.
Police say two suspects fled the scene in a dark blue sedan.
The unoccupied vehicle was located a short time later on Mill Street in Vernon
There are no suspects in custody and the gun used has not been recovered.
Police are asking the public to check surveillance cameras in that area
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Oneida City Police at (315) 363-2323.
