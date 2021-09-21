Oneida City Police Went Above And Beyond To Make One Young Man Very Happy

The Oneida City Police have gone above and beyond to make one young man named Miles very happy. It was all thanks to the magic of one red tricycle.

Recently, members of the PBA were on-duty and investigated the theft and damage of a tricycle. This tricycle belonged to a young man named Miles in the community. Miles of course was devastated with the loss of his tricycle. That's when members of the Oneida City Police stepped in and decided to help. The officers partnered with Walmart in Oneida, and purchased the young man a new tricycle.

Today, we surprised Miles with his new tricycle! Seeing the smile on his face makes it all that much better! Enjoy your new bike buddy!

If you look at the photo, you can see nothing but smiles! On a Facebook post, Miles's Mom commented her support and thanks:

Amy: "I cannot thank the Oneida PD enough for going above and beyond the call of duty!!! God bless you all for thinking of our son Miles; he is overjoyed"

Other members of the community shared their support too:

Stephanie Elizabeth: "Thank you for spreading this heartwarming kindness!"

Mary McCulley: "Thank you all! What a great gesture! I am sure Miles will get much use from his new tricycle! Kudos to Oneuda Police and PBA!"

Robin Collins: "This is great! Just look at those smiles all the way around!"

