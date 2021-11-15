Oneida County Jail Suspends Prisoner Transports Because of COVID-19

As of this posting there are 21 prisoners and 15 corrections officers at the Oneida County Correctional Facility who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says all transports to and from the jail have been temporarily suspended. In a written release Sheriff Maciol says that all court appearances – with the exception of scheduled trials and emergencies – will be done virtually.

“This temporary change,” he says, “will be in effect for the next two weeks and will be re-evaluated daily to determine if this time frame can be shortened or if it needs to be extended.”

As of November 15, 2021 there are approximately 337 inmates at the facility.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. WIBX will continue to monitor the situation at the jail and report accordingly as updates become available.]

