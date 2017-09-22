Six people are under arrest following the execution of a search warrant by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit raided a home on Thompson Corners-Florence Road in the Town of Florence.

The warrant was the result of an investigation into the manufacturing, sale and distribution of methamphetamine. The following people were arrested and are facing various charges.

Eric M Mickalenko , 36 years old of Williamstown NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony.

Linda A Armstrong , 53 years old of Florence NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony.

Corrin J George , 24 years old of Florence NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the second degree, a class C felony. * Also had an open warrant for Unlawful Manufacture methamphetamine 3 rd a class D felony.

Tonya M Choquette , 27 years old of Florence NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony.

Aaron J Choquette , 25 years old of Florence NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony.

Daniel M Choquette, 37 years old of Florence NY - Unlawful Manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony. *Also had an open warrant out of the Town of Florence Court for narcotic charges from prior arrest.